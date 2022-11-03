The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has invited applications to fill up 710 different vacancies of Specialist Officer.

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The link will be closed on November 21, 2022.

Important Dates

Last date of application: 21st November 2022

Download of call letters for Online examination: Preliminary December 2022

Online Examination – Preliminary: 24th and 31st December 2022

Online Examination – Main: 29th January 2023

Vacancy Details

A total number of 710 vacancies will be filled for the post of a specialist officer through the recruitment process. Check the post-wise vacancy details below:

T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts

Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates, intending to apply for CRP SPL-XII should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria specified by IBPS in this advertisement:

I.T. Officer(Scale-I): The candidate should have a 4-year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer

Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ ComputerScience/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): The applicant should have a 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full-time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full-time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full-time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

Age Limit

The candidates applying for the posts should have an age between 20-30 years old.

Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification.

How to apply

Interested candidates with required eligibility can apply online only from 1st November 2022 to 21st November 2022 at ibps.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.

Application Fee

For SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175/- (inclusive of GST)

For all others- Rs 850 /- (inclusive of GST)