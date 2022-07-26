Intelligence Bureau (IB) requires Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO), Security Assistant (SA), Halwai-cum-Cook, and Caretaker

Interested candidates can submit their application within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

A total of 766 vacancies will be filled for posts of I/Executive (ACIO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive, Security Assistant/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport, Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport), Security Assistant (Motor Transport), Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, and Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – Within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Vacancy Details

Total post- 766

Salary Details

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B): Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400).

Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 29,200-92,300 as per 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 4 (Rs 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport): Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC.

Security Assistant (Motor Transport): Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC.

Halwai Cum Cook: Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs 21,700-69,100 as per 7th CPC.

Caretaker: Level 5 (Rs 29200-92300) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech: Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs 25500-81100 as per the 7th CPC.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive – The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent and two years of experience in security or intelligence work.

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive – The candidate should have done Graduation from a recognized university or equivalent and two years of experience in security or intelligence work.

the educational qualification requirements for the posts in the notification given below.

How to Apply?

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed a cooling-off period 3 years since the last deputation, and who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the required documents to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.

The last date of receipt of nominations would be 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.