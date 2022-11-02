JAMMU, NOVR 02: IAS Officers’ Wives Association (IASOWA) J&K, in collaboration with Directorate of Ayush organised one day AYUSH PRABHAT (‘Ayush Yoga Wellness Camp’) at Sidhra Golf Course Jammu, the other day.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, R.R. Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta also attended the event as guests of honour on the occasion.

Dr. Amita Mehta, President IASOWA J&K stressed upon the importance of good health and requested everyone to adopt yoga asanas in their lifestyle on regular basis. She is herself a regular yoga practitioner.

Principal Secretary Higher Education, Rohit Kansal, Secretary GAD, Piyush Singhla, Secretary H&ME Department, Bhupinder Kumar, Director AYUSH, J&K, Dr. Mohan Singh, besides other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

During the event, IASOWA members along with the dignitaries performed Yoga asanas of ‘Ayush Yoga’ and they were also provided ‘Nutritious Ayush Aahaar’.

Technical Officer AYUSH, Dr. Vaheed-ul-Hassan briefed the dignitaries about the benefits of locally grown Medicinal plants. He said that the AYUSH is working in a mission mode to disseminate the principles of healthy living and benefits of AYUSH in the society which is imperative in present time.

The dignitaries had a detailed discussion about the rare herbs and Medicinal plant based compositions and AYUSH Aahar and their health benefits.

The CS interacted with the doctors and paramedical staffs and asked the Director Ayush to upgrade the facilities of Panchakarma and other Ayurvedic therapies in the Centre.

The President IASOWA J&K highly appreciated the efforts made by all the participants to attend such a valuable health wellness programme, organised and conducted by Directorate of Ayush.

Shveta Kansal from IASOWA J&K expressed vote of thanks and urged for holding such meaningful events on regular intervals for the benefit of mankind.

Later, Director AYUSH presented various rare plant species among dignitaries.