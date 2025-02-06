SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: A delegation of IAS Officer Trainees of 2024 batch was enthralled by the rare collection of exquisite hand-made products at display in the School of Designs of the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, in the summer capital.

During the visit, the probationers were taken over by the guided tour given by Chief Designer, Amina Assad, who highlighted the product diversification in traditional crafts which could be customised to today’s requirements and taste.

The School of Designs in Kashmir Haat offers a rare combination of Live Craft display along with a unique collection of handicrafts and handloom products which rivet the visitors every time a visit is made.

At the conclusion, the Trainee IAS officers expressed great delight over the intricate craftsmanship displayed in the Craft Museum. They also appreciated the hard work that goes into making such artefacts, indicating years of perseverance, patience and skill.