IAF to hold mega drill on IB in Rajasthan

Srinagar, May 6: Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out a mega military exercise in Rajasthan, along the International Border with Pakistan, on Wednesday, according to a NOTAM or Notice to Airmen issued on Tuesday evening. The drills will begin at 9.30pm Wednesday and conclude at 3am on Thursday.

The exercise, which will feature the participation of all frontline fighter aircraft, is aimed at enhancing operational readiness and demonstrating air dominance in the western theatre.

According to IAF officials, combat aircraft such as the Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Sukhoi-30MKI will spearhead the drills. These warplanes will conduct various complex missions, including air superiority operations, deep strike simulations, and coordinated attack manoeuvres.

“The exercise is part of routine operational training aimed at maintaining peak combat preparedness,” an IAF spokesperson said, without specifying the duration or exact location of the operations. However, sources indicate that the manoeuvres will be concentrated in Rajasthan’s desert stretches, which offer an ideal setting for such high-intensity combat simulations.

The IAF frequently conducts exercises near sensitive border areas to test and validate its war-fighting capabilities under realistic conditions. Given the historical volatility along the India-Pakistan border, especially in the western front, these drills carry significant strategic weight.

With the inclusion of Rafales, the newest addition to India’s air fleet, alongside seasoned platforms like the Mirage 2000 and Su-30s, the exercise is expected to reflect the IAF’s evolving doctrine of rapid deployment, multi-role capability, and joint-force synergy.

Officials emphasized that the drill is a pre-planned training activity and not linked to any specific geopolitical development. Nonetheless, the exercise sends a strong message of deterrence and readiness to adversaries in the region.

The announcement comes amid India’s preparation for a possible military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people last month. The Union Home Ministry has asked all states to conduct drills on Wednesday, given the “new and complex threats” that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan over the terror strike.

There have been rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 terror attack. Prime Minister Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the attack and those who took part in its conspiracy to the “ends of the earth” to inflict punishment on them “beyond their imagination”.