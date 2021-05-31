IAF choppers pressed into service as major fire breaks out in Gorla forest in Udhampur

Udhampur: The authorities have launched a major fire fighting operation in Gorla forest area of Ghordi block in Udhampur district ad choppers from Indian Air Force have been pressed into service to douse off the flames.

Locals said that fire erupted in the forest area of Gorla forests on Sunday evening, which houses various endemic species of Peacock.

“Although field agencies are carrying fire fighting operation but it was becoming difficult for them due to dense forest cover. Now Indian Air Force choppers are on job since morning,” said locals while hailing the efforts of deputy commissioner Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib.

When contacted, deputy commissioner Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib confirmed that on her request, IAF has deployed it’s choppers in the fire fighting operation—(KNO)