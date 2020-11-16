‘I won Oscars’: Trump’s ‘I won the election’ tweet is serving Monday optimism to netizens

It is embarrassing now. Donald Trump continues to whine and cry like a baby on Twitter claiming he has won the US presidential elections, making a mockery of the world superpower.

On Monday, Trump made a declaration over his notorious Twitter account in all-caps saying: “I WON THE ELECTION!”

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

His tweet, however, was flagged by the platform almost instantly and a warning under his post appeared.

For the unaware (including Trump), Joe Biden won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determined the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed. Instead, Trump has spent his days with few public events and pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud on social media.

However, Trump was back at it again on Monday and his tweet was met with an amusing range of responses on social media. While many faced second-hand embarrassments from his tweet, his post brought the much-needed optimism on a Monday.

I WON THE LOTTERY!



(The game is to type 'I WON' and then let auto correct finish the sentence, right?) https://t.co/KCG0epZW4I — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) November 16, 2020

“You know, I really wasn’t sure. But this crazed all caps tweet convinced me,” quipped one user. “I’m Batman,” wrote another.

It’s an absolute embarrassment to your guys’ country that he has been allowed to carry on like this. https://t.co/D17KzRE2zP — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) November 16, 2020

I WON THE OSCAR! https://t.co/CWzf0fA8PP — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) November 16, 2020