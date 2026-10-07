I will miss this: Messi gives passionate speech, bids farewell to Argentina

London : Lionel Messi said he will miss playing for Argentina as he bid farewell to international football with a 3-0 win over Benin in Buenos Aires.

After providing two assists and scoring a penalty, Messi delivered a passionate speech in front of a packed Estadio Monumental, with the crowd listening in rapt attention.

“My dad is the first person I think about tonight,” Messi began. His father, Jorge, had passed away in August following a prolonged illness.

“I can only thank you all. It has been a huge pride to defend this shirt for over 20 years. We never stopped fighting, never stopped giving everything.

“I wish I could play all my life because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing,” he added.

“Of course I might be forgetting a lot of things I would like to say. It’s a difficult moment for me. I will miss this,” Messi continued.

The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward also said that he will continue supporting the players who come after him.

“When we are united, we are stronger than anybody else. And we can go through anything.

“I love you, I love you. I will miss you. and I’m really grateful, proud of being Argentinian, and proud of having completed the dream with all of you,” Messi signed off.(AP)