Jammu, February 24: In a significant move towards welfare of the farmers, the government has extended Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to the farmers of all 20 districts of UT of J&K.

Speaking at the launching event of the extension of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana at SKUAST Jammu, the Lt Governor said that the scheme will provide comprehensive coverage against crop losses arising out of natural calamities and unseasonal rains.

“The initiative will stabilize the income of farmers, encourage them to adopt innovative practices with sufficient insurance protection from climatic catastrophe. I urge all the farmers to avail the benefits of PM Fasal Bima Yojna,” said the Lt Governor.

It is pertinent to mention that PMFBY launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature was earlier available to only four districts of farmers.

The Lt Governor noted that the implementation of PMFBY across the UT will have a positive impact on the agricultural scenario in Jammu Kashmir and also complement the efforts of UT Administration in creating a progressive environment.

Proper dissemination of relevant information and transparency in the implementation of PMFBY will be ensured. Crop insurance mobile app, Toll free number of the insurance company will facilitate the farmers to report about the losses, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the agriculture reforms introduced in the J&K UT in the past 30 months.

The welfare of the farmers is our top-most priority. The UT Administration has taken major decisions in the agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors to shape the vision of inclusive development, said the Lt Governor.

I am confident that the Agriculture and allied sectors will guide the prosperous future of Jammu Kashmir. The groundbreaking 29 projects worth Rs.5013 crore for the holistic development of agriculture & allied sectors will provide an integrated solution to all issues related to agriculture & allied sectors with a mechanism to reduce wastage and increasing the production, he added.

With meticulous implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan, we can achieve 12% growth in the agriculture sector, the Lt Governor observed.

Jammu Kashmir is the first region in the country where agriculture reforms are being attempted on such a large scale. It is our endeavour to generate large scale employment in the agriculture sector, ensure economic stability for farmers especially the small and marginal farmers and facilitate the setting up of new agri business enterprises, the Lt Governor said.

We are moving ahead with a strong resolve to bring prosperity in the lives of our farming community and other stakeholders associated with the agriculture and allied sector, the Lt Governor added.

The administration is also promoting entrepreneurship in the sheep and goat sector and encouraging the farmers to adopt millet crops, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Agriculture production and allied departments for providing training to a large number of farmers.

He further emphasized on dedicated and collective efforts to transform J&K into the number one region in terms of farmers’ income and sought people’s participation in implementation of government policies.

The Lt Governor reiterated the administration’s commitment to safeguard the interest of the people.

Citizen participation is crucial to foster economic growth, strengthening of infrastructure and services to achieve the goal of a prosperous society, he said.

Progressive farmers also shared their views on interventions of the government aiming at growth of Agriculture & Allied Sectors in J&K.

On the occasion, Agriculture Production Department signed an MoU with National Seeds Corporation to provide good quality certified seeds to the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The occasion also witnessed the release of the Milestone Report & Logo of Holistic Agriculture Development Plan and a Coffee table book “Vihan” on 29 projects under HADP by the Lt Governor.

Irrigation schedule 2023-24 for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions was released, besides sanction letters were handed over to beneficiary entrepreneurs under National Livestock Mission.

A dedicated YouTube channel of the Agriculture Production department for awareness of farmers and promoting their success stories was also launched.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Prof. Nazir Ah. Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu; HoDs; senior officials, members of the Kissan Advisory Board and farmers in large numbers were present on the occasion.