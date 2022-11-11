Mumbai: Social media exploded after Malaika Arora dropped a cryptic post about her relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor.

“I said YES,” she said on Instagram followed by heart emojis.

While she did not reveal more details about her captions, fans are wondering if she just officially announced her engagement with beau Arjun Kapoor.

Her comments section is filled with congratulatory messages from her fans and friends from the industry including Shamita Shetty, Pulkit Samrat, Mahhi Vij, and Karan Tacker.

Speculations are rife that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are gearing up to take their relationship to the next level. It seems like marriage is on the cards for the couple. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

It was on 26th June 2019 when the two for the first time came together in a picture on social media confirming their relationship and have been inseparable since then. The two are enjoying their time together and often treat fans with mushy pictures of them together.