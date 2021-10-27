Under pressure, former Pakistan coach Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologized for his ‘namaz’ comments after Green Shirts defeated Team India on Sunday.

“The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashallah, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me,” said Waqar on ARY News after Pakistan defeated India.

Younis’ comment on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the drinks break on Sunday had not gone down well with former cricketers as well as Pakistan fans. However, Waqar drew flak on social media for making comments laced with religious overtones.

“In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologize for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake. Sports unite people regardless of race, color, or religion. #apologies,” Younis tweeted. Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam scored unbeaten 152 and defeated India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul.