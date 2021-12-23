All eyes are on J&K doctor turned model Umar Riaz whether he could make it to the Bigg Boss 15 finale.

New permutations and combinations are taking shape as Bigg Boss 15 enters into the final stages. Foes have turned friends and friends have turned enemies.

Rashami Desai has recently admitted to Tejasswi Prakash that she has feelings for Umar. Umar also admitted that Reshmi had proposed to him a few days ago, but he claims he can’t take such an important decision in a jiffy.

“I like her but I cannot just say I love her in a few days. We are all wonderful actors,” he told Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi agreed with Umar. “I can also tell you I love you 100 times,” she said

Rakhi said unlike others who are enamored with the show’s screen time, he had common sense.

Various opinion polls conducted on social media show Umar is the favorite to win Bigg Boss 15. In Bigg Boss Tak and The Real Khabri polls, Umar is the undisputed king. For the two consecutive weeks, he ranks first followed by Pratik Sehajpal.

“#UmarRiaz once again crowned as No.1 Contestant of #BiggBoss15 (Week10) on #BiggBoss_Tak polls. Congratulations to all the fans who made this possible again and again by participating in the poll. Keep supporting your favorites. (No.1 UMAR RIAZ), Bigg Boss_Tak tweeted.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last week, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Earlier, social media users called out `Colors TV’ for allegedly harassing Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss.

`COLORS STOP HARASSING UMAR’ was trending on social media. ”What exactly is tameez? @ColorsTV you will teach tameez? You guys need to learn that yourselves coz u don’t show any when your idiotic show constantly targets a doctor and crosses all lines of integrity & decency. COLORS STOP HARASSING UMAR,” said a user.