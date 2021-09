On World Tourism Day on Monday, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invited people to visit J&K and experience the “divine beauty”.

The LG’s office, in a tweet, said: “The Govt has taken various initiatives and adopting best practices that will enhance the performance of tourism sector with robust infrastructure on the ground.On World Tourism Day,I invite you all to paradise on earth. Come &experience rich &diverse culture and divine beauty of J&K.”