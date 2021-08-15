I-Day: PM Modi calls for ‘sabka prayas’ for building a self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s efforts) along with ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ for building a self-reliant India.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Modi said, “We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.”

He said that ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ and everyone’s efforts are very important in achieving “all our goals”.

‘India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’

The Prime Minister said India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years.

Modi, who hoisted the Tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony.

‘India takes pride in largest vaccination programme in the world’

People can take pride that the world’s largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said.

The Prime Minister lauded scientists, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped,” he said during his Independence Day speech.

He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Lakshmibai, Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters for their roles in the freedom struggle.

PM lauds India’s Olympic contingent

He also lauded India’s Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.

‘Hand-holding of deprived communities necessary’

Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor, the Prime Minister said and stressed that the hand-holding of deprived communities is necessary.

“We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities,” the Prime Minister said.

Over 4.5 crore new households have received piped water supply within two years of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, he said.

‘Over 4.5 cr new households got piped water connection in last 2 years’

The scheme aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

The ambitious scheme was announced by Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2019.

‘Govt to fortify rice given to poor’

The Prime Minister announced that the government would fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition.

“Malnutrition and lack of micro-nutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes,” Modi said.

Modi said whether through ration shops or the Midday Meal scheme, the rice made available under every government programme will be fortified by the year 2024.

Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the ‘Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)’, five are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have started distributing fortified rice—mixed with nutrients—in their respective identified district.