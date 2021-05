Srinagar: The Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that Identity cards of Journalists will be treated as curfew passes in Kashmir.

Notably, the authorities have imposed corona curfew in Jammu and Kashmir till May 17 in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory—(KNO)