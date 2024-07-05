“I Am Sorry”: Sunak Concedes Defeat In UK Polls

London: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat in the country’s general elections as the trends showed that the Opposition Labour Party had won over 300 seats, while Sunak’s Conservative Party is ahead on 61.

“I am sorry. I take responsibility for the loss,” Rishi Sunak said while addressing his supporters in Richmond and Northern Allerton.

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will come to power facing a daunting challenge, with a sluggish economy, creaking public services, and falling living standards – all factors which contributed to the Conservatives’ demise.