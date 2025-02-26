SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 26: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has asserted that legislators cannot publicise bills, resolutions, or questions before they are officially admitted by the Speaker, dismissing opposition claims that such restrictions are unfair.

Ahead of the Budget Session, set to begin on March 3 and continue until April 11, Rather clarified that adhering to parliamentary procedure is not a matter of personal discretion but an institutional norm.

Addressing criticism from PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who argued that legislators should have the freedom to discuss bills with the media before official admission, Rather stated: “I don’t want to be a marshal, nor do I wish to impose rules arbitrarily. I am simply following parliamentary procedure. What Mehbooba is saying is against the rules.”

He explained that Rule 368 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J&K Assembly explicitly states that no member or any other person shall publicise a notice for a bill, resolution, or question until it has been admitted by the Speaker and circulated among members. Until this process is complete, it remains confidential.

Rather further pointed out that similar restrictions exist in the Lok Sabha under Rule 334A, reinforcing that such rules are standard parliamentary practice. Citing parliamentary procedure books by M.N. Kaul and S.L. Shakdher, he emphasised that making legislative matters public before formal admission constitutes procedural impropriety.

Elaborating on the importance of these rules, Rather noted that publishing questions before Speaker approval, disclosing answers before they are presented in the House, or making notices of adjournment motions and resolutions public before formal admission all violate parliamentary decorum. He stated that such actions could invite the Speaker’s displeasure, as they breach long-standing legislative conventions.

On preparations for the Budget Session, Rather said that all necessary arrangements were underway to ensure smooth functioning. Meetings had been held with department officials and media representatives to clarify their roles and responsibilities. The session will include the Governor’s address, budget presentation, discussions on departmental grants, and deliberations on resolutions, questions, and bills. (KNS)