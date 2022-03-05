Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday posted a video to dispel the notion that he has fled the country.

This follows the claims by Russian media that Volodymyr Zelensky has fled the country.

Taking to his Instagram, Zelensky posted a video showing his Kyiv office and an official sitting there.

“Every two days, a report appears claiming I fled Ukraine, Kyiv, the Office. You see, I’m here, on the spot. Andriy Borysovych [Yermak, Head of the President’s Office] is here. Nobody has fled. We work. We love running, but now there is no time for various cardio workouts, so we work! Glory to Ukraine!” he said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Earlier, Russian politician Vyacheslav Volodin had claimed that Zelensky fled to Poland as he was unreachable by Ukraine’s parliament members.

Russian media had reported that he had left Ukraine on March 2. Social media was abuzz with rumors of Zelensky having already fled Ukraine, with some claiming that Zelensky has actually accepted the US offer of evacuation.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and launched a large-scale invasion. Ukraine filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation at the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague. International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan commenced an investigation into the situation in Ukraine.