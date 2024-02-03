“I am alive:” Poonam Pandey Posts Video, Didn’t Die of Cervical Cancer

Poonam Pandey, whose agency had claimed she passed away due to cervical cancer, on Saturday took to Instagram to post a video saying “I am Alive”. Actor Poonam Pandey, who hit the headlines in 2011 with her declaration that she would strip if India won the cricket World Cup, was reported to have died of cervical cancer at the age of 32, by her publicist said on Friday.

Notably, Poonam Pandey’s publicist didn’t have details of Poonam Pandey’s death, and later released a statement claiming that all of Poonam Pandey’s family members were ‘missing in action’.

“I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring” Poonam captioned the video.

News of Poonam Pandey’s death came a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plans to focus on vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9 to 14 as part of her interim Budget 2024.

