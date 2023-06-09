Footballer Karim Benzema says the opportunity to live in Saudi Arabia, a majority Muslim country, was a motivating factor in his move to Al Ittihad.

The 35-year-old is a practicing Muslim, and completed his move from Real Madrid to Al Ittihad on Tuesday after receiving a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League champions.

Apart from living in a Muslim country, Benzema will also earn a staggering £643 million in three years with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. His daily earning is approximately £471,000, an eye-watering to say the least.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner left Real Madrid as the team’s all-time second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Since his 2009 move from Olympique Lyon, he scored 354 goals and won 25 trophies for Los Blancos, including five UEFA Champions League titles.