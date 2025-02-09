Srinagar, Feb 08: Hygam Wetland in north Kashmir has once again become a haven for migratory birds, with around 3 lakh avian visitors from more than 25 species flocking the area this winter, even as the anti-poaching squad is on high alert, officials said.

Wetland serves as a seasonal home to thousands of migratory birds including White Heeled Duck, Shoveller, Red-Crested Pochard, White-Eyed Pochard, Pintail, Mallard, Gadwall, Coot, and Graylag. It spans over 7.25 kilometres has around 1,400 hectares of land and is designed Ramsar site.

The officer concerned with Hygam Wetland, said, “During peak winter, when the water tends to freeze, the movement of birds helps keep some pathways open. However, we intervene where necessary to ensure their survival, particularly in terms of food availability.”

Approximately 3 lakh migratory birds are there, however, the exact count will be determined and rounded up at the end of the season, he said, adding that the final figures will be compiled through a detailed field and comprehensive surveys.

Historically, poaching was rampant in the region, posing a severe threat to migratory birds. However, officials have taken strong measures to curb illegal hunting.

“During the tenure of Maharaja Hari Singh, hunting was allowed under a licensing system. However, after the Supreme Court ruling and the enactment of the Wildlife Protection Act in 1972, hunting was completely banned,” Mohammad Iqbal Wani, an official said.

To further tighten regulations, the Wildlife Protection Act was amended in 2022, introducing stricter penalties for poaching, Wani said, adding, “Now, even an attempt to hunt birds is treated as a serious offense. The law mandates fines up to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of 3 to 7 years for violators.”

To enforce the law effectively, the Wildlife Department has established anti-poaching squads, comprising members from the Forest Protection Force and Wildlife Department. These teams conduct regular surveillance operations, particularly during peak poaching hours—early morning and evening.

The official said they have carried out several operations/seizures, and those caught are facing legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act. Despite repeated awareness campaigns, some individuals still believe poaching is permitted. However, strict action is being taken against violators, he added.

Wani claimed that poaching has been reduced by 98%, and a 100% target is in sight. He said the ongoing efforts have yielded significant results. “We are now working towards achieving a 100% poaching-free wetland,” he added.

The official said they have been conducting awareness drives to educate locals about the legal implications of hunting migratory birds. “We urge people to mend their ways and respect the law to avoid legal consequences. These birds are a vital part of our ecosystem and must be protected at all costs,” he said

Meanwhile, authorities preparing for an extensive bird census between February 15 and 20, officials said.

Altaf Hussain, Wildlife Warden Wetlands, Department of Wildlife Protection said that with an improvement in both day and night temperature, the valley wetlands were witnessing a resurgence in migratory bird population.

The official said the department is planning a yearly census to provide precise data on the migratory bird population, stating that the guest birds have shown a promising increase over the last two years.

“Currently, our wetlands have a significant bird population, and we anticipate similar numbers to last year,” the official said, adding that previous censuses recorded over 12 lakh birds across Kashmir’s wetlands.

The top officer also added that they achieved a breakthrough in maintaining the water levels inside the Hokersar wetland, stating that newly constructed water regulation gates have successfully maintained optimal water levels.

“These gates ensure water retention, preventing unregulated leakage. As a result, areas that had remained dry for decades are now submerged, naturally reclaiming wetland habitat and deterring encroachment,” an official said.

The officer also added that they are also focusing on other key wetlands, like Haigam and Shalbugh, stating that better habitat restoration there was also among the top priorities.

“Siltation and waste accumulation are major challenges. A strategic plan is being developed to mitigate these issues and restore the wetland’s ecological balance,” the official said. (With KNO inputs)