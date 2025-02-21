Srinagar, Feb 20): Jammu and Kashmir is currently relying on more than 85 percent of coal and solar power.

Officials of Power Development claim that local hydropower generation from the local power plants has reduced by nearly 90 percent.

A top official of PDD said, “At present, Jammu and Kashmir is 85-90 percent dependent on coal and solar energy that is being procured from the other states because, as of now, we don’t have a local power generation.”

“In winter, the local hydropower generation of Jammu and Kashmir power plants has reduced by almost 90 percent, and to cater to the requisite power demand, we need to have a base power availability that we procure from outside states. The energy is coal-based,” the official said.

The official further said that the department is already in different Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with other states.

“Last year, we entered a PPA of coal-based power of over 390 MW under the Shakti Policy. In the future, more coal-based power and more PPA has to be entered to meet the demand for electricity in Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said.

He noted, “In 2024 and the ongoing year, there is a huge deficit in local hydropower generation. The situation is not good for local power generation in winter.”

Pertinently, KNO earlier this week reported that in the past month, the hydel power generation from the power plants across Jammu and Kashmir has further reduced by five percent owing to less snowfall and low water levels.

Overall, the hydropower generation from the local plants in Jammu and Kashmir has been reduced by 84.17 percent.

In January, the Power Development Department (PDD) was generating nearly 250 Megawatts of power from the local hydel projects, which amounts to 20 percent of the total generation capacity. However, in the ongoing month, the power generation has further reduced by five percent.

“However, the power generation has further decreased, with the officials saying that the department was able to generate only 190 MWs of power in the ongoing month,” the official said.

Besides, the authorities have said that Jammu and Kashmir may face 29 percent of ‘forced load shedding’ of annual power in the year 2034-35.

Besides, it has further projected that in the coming ten years, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of power demand is likely to increase by more than four percent in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. (With KNO inputs)