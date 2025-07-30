Hurriyat, an outfit of terrorist organizations: Shah

New Delhi, July 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Hurriyat is an outfit of terrorist organizations and the government will not hold any talks with them.

Participating in the special discussion in the Lok Sabha, he said that there was a time when Hurriyat leaders used to get VIP treatment, and discussions used to be held with them. When Hurriyat people used to arrive, they used to roll out the red carpet. But we have banned all the components of Hurriyat and all their leaders are behind bars, he said

After the year 2019, our government has banned many other terrorist organizations, including TRF, People Anti Fascist Front, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh-Hindustan Jammu-Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, Khalistan Tiger Force, and Hizb ul Tahrir.

Amit Shah said that the Modi Government is accountable to the people, Parliament, and national interest. He said that there were 7,217 terrorist incidents in Kashmir between 2004 and 2014, while there were 2,150 terrorist incidents between 2015 and 2025, which is a 70 percent reduction in terrorist incidents. He said that 1,770 civilians died between 2004 and 2014, while this number was 357 between 2015 and 2025, which is an 80 percent reduction. Shah said that 1,060 security personnel died between 2004 and 2014, while 542 security personnel died between 2015 and 2025. He said that during our Government, the number of deaths of terrorists has increased by 123 percent. He said that the abolition of Article 370 has destroyed the terrorist ecosystem in Kashmir. He added that Article 370 was protected by opposition governments for a long time, which harboured the terrorist ecosystem.

Amit Shah said that our government has made a zero terror plan, an area domination plan, a multi-level deployment, built security jails, and 98 percent of trials are now being done through video conferencing. We have created resources for communication and have jailed 702 phone sellers and blocked 2666 SIM cards.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that now, wherever a terrorist is killed, he is buried right there. In Narendra Modi’s rule, there is no permission to take out a funeral procession to glorify any terrorist. He said that we have selectively put the relatives and supporters of terrorists in jails and canceled their passports, as well as canceled the government contracts given to them. More than 75 terrorist supporters were dismissed from government jobs by obtaining orders from the court.

Shah said that the Bar Council was full of terrorists’ supporters, so we suspended it and conducted a new popular election, and banned many organizations. By forming a special UAPA court, we registered about 2,260 cases of UAPA between March 2022 and 2025. 374 confiscations were also done. Earlier, there was organized stone pelting; now their number has become zero. Earlier, strikes used to be announced from Pakistan, and Kashmir Valley used to be shut down, but now no one in Pakistan or the valley can do anything like this. During the rule of the opposition party, the valley used to remain closed for 132 days a year, but for the last three years, the number of strikes has come down to zero. Earlier, more than 100 people used to die every year in stone pelting; now the number of deaths and injuries of civilians has come down to zero.

Amit Shah said that the question is that during the rule of the opposition party from 2005 to 2011, terrorists carried out 27 heinous attacks in which about 1000 people were killed, but what did the then government do? He challenged the Leader of the Opposition to stand up in the House and tell the country what steps the then-government took against those terrorist attacks. They just kept sending photos and dossiers of terrorists to Pakistan.

Union Home Minister said that the terrorist incidents that have happened in their time were sponsored by Pakistan and were mainly Kashmir-centric. There were hardly any terrorist incidents in any other part of the country from 2014 to 2025. He said that it is the Narendra Modi government due to which youth are no longer turning towards terrorism in Kashmir, but the situation has become such that they have to send terrorists from Pakistan.

Amit Shah said that when Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar fled the country in 1986, the opposition party was in power. When Syed Salauddin fled in 1993, the opposition party was in power. When Tiger Memon fled in 1993, the opposition party was in power. When Anees Ibrahim Kaskar fled in 1993, the opposition government was in power even then. When Riyaz Bhatkal fled in 2007, the opposition party was in power even then. When Iqbal Bhatkal fled in 2010, the opposition party was in power even then. Shah said that the Leader of the Opposition should answer on this issue.

Union Home Minister said that our soldiers protect the country by staying in the mountains and near rivers and streams in minus 43 degrees Celsius. If someone enters our territory, he will not survive; we will either arrest him or kill him in an encounter. He said that those who oppose POTA will not like Narendra Modi’s anti-terrorist policy, and those who create a vote bank by defending terrorists will not like this policy. This is the Narendra Modi government, we have a tolerance policy against terrorism, he said.