Hundreds offer traditional ‘Khoja Digar’ at Naqshband Sahab shrine

Srinagar: Hundreds of devotees gathered at the historic Naqshband Sahab shrine in Srinagar’s Old City on Monday to offer the traditional ‘Khoja Digar’ prayer.

The traditional prayer is observed on 3rd Rabi-ul-Awwal and brings together devotees from different parts of Kashmir for the special congregational prayer.

The annual gathering turns the lanes around the shrine into a meeting place of faith, memory and tradition.

“Since childhood, I have been coming here with my elders. Today, I came with my own family,” said 70-year-old Ghulam Nabi Lone.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed he has been placed under house arrest to prevent him from offering the traditional prayer.

“Ahead of the centuries-old tradition of Khoje Digar at the shrine of Naqshband Sahib, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been placed under house arrest, barring him from delivering the traditional sermon and offering prayers at the historic shrine,” his office said in a post on X.