Human Trafficking Racket Busted in Baramulla; 2 Arrested, 4 Minors Rescued

Uzair Jan
Baramulla, 12 July : Acting on a tip from a reliable source, Baramulla Police Station busted a human trafficking module operating in Ushkura, Baramulla. The investigation revealed that Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ushkura, was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of minor girls from outside the UT.

A case FIR No. 173/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Baramulla, and a police team raided the accused’s residential house, recovering three minor victim girls who are from Rohingya Burma. The search was conducted in the presence of magistrate and lady police officials.

During interrogation, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat confessed to selling one girl to Mehraj Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Kanlibagh. A subsequent raid at Tantray’s house led to the recovery of another victim minor girl from Burma Rohingya and Tantray’s arrest.

The police have arrested both Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-u-Din Tantray and are investigating further to apprehend other suspects involved in this human trafficking racket

This operation demonstrates the commitment of the Baramulla Police to combating human trafficking and ensuring the safety and dignity of vulnerable individuals.

