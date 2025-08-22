Human trafficking a big threat: Gillani

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 21: Special DG Coordination SJM Gillani today said that human trafficking is a serious threat not only to individual victims but also to society and the nation.

Addressing a UT-level conference on Anti Human Trafficking, he emphasized the need for protecting vulnerable persons and communities from exploitation. He called for collective action against the root causes of trafficking.

To strengthen the existing framework and address the pitfalls of Human Trafficking in the digital era, the Crime Branch Headquarters J&K, in collaboration with MHA, GOI, has conducted a UT-level conference on Anti-Human Trafficking today at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

The event was aimed to educate the students in particular and the public in general about Human trafficking and its social impact.

Welcoming the guests, IGP (Crime) Sujit Kumar stated that it has been the constant endeavour of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to organize initiatives focused on combating human trafficking. This particular programme brings together members of the legal fraternity, social organizations, enforcement agencies, and other government bodies in a united effort against this grave issue. He expressed hope that the programme would be of benefit to the younger generation and inspire them to contribute meaningfully to the cause.

Alok Kumar, ADGP, Director Fire & Emergency Services, highlighted the importance of awareness in combating this heinous organised crime. He stressed the need for community involvement and emphasised the use of social media platforms to spread awareness on a large scale. He also emphasized the significance of exemplary investigations to ensure that the guilty are brought to justice.

The conference was organized under the guidance of the DIG Crime Branch, J&K, and overall supervision of the IGP Crime J&K.

Rajesh Mani Expert trainer on human Trafficking, Consultant, India for Children, and Ravi Kant, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Founder of Shakti Vahini, and National Convener, Just Rights for Children, who participated in the conference, projected their valuable suggestions through lectures/ PPTs to break all shackles on human trafficking.

On the occasion, mementoes were presented to the chief guest and other speakers.

Lastly, Mohammad Faisal Qureshi, SSP, SO to IGP Crime, presented a vote of thanks.