Patna: A man allegedly involved in witchcraft has been arrested for killing his minor son in Bihar’s Banka district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Dipak Sharma, allegedly practices witchcraft, and to “gain black magic spells”, he strangled his seven-year-old son Raghav Kumar on the night of Vijaya Dashmi. The incident occurred in Mahota village under Amarpur police station in the district.

The mother of the deceased, Khusboo Devi, in her statement, accused her husband of killing her son Raghav on the night of Vijaya Dashmi.

“We have registered an FIR against Dipak Kumar and arrested him from a nearby deserted place on Friday. After committing the crime, he was hiding behind the bushes which are located some distance away from his house. The accused confessed to the crime,” said Sunil Kumar, SHO Amarpur police station.

“During the search of his room, we recovered some books related to black magic, a sensor camera, and a pen drive. The accused was involved in black magic for the past few months and he was waiting for Vijaya Dashmi to execute the sacrifice of his son and achieve witchcraft black magic spells,” Kumar said.