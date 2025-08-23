Human Cost

Human trafficking remains one of the gravest crimes confronting the world today. Described as modern-day slavery, it involves the illegal recruitment, transportation or exploitation of people through coercion, fraud or abuse of vulnerability. Victims endure physical abuse, loss of freedom and deep psychological trauma. Apart from destroying individual lives, the crime undermines the dignity of communities and weakens the social fabric of nations. The growth of digital networks has only added to its complexity, making prevention and enforcement increasingly challenging. In Srinagar, a seminar was organised on Thursday to deliberate on the dangers of human trafficking and the measures needed to counter it in contemporary times. The event sought to create awareness among students and the general public about the scope of the crime and its devastating social impact. Experts, officers and representatives from various institutions came together to share their perspectives on how to counter trafficking effectively. Speakers underscored that trafficking does not operate in isolation but intersects with other forms of organised crime, including the drug trade and illegal financial flows. Victims are subjected to repeated exploitation, often forced into multiple cycles of abuse. While laws and international conventions provide a strong framework, low conviction rates, procedural lapses and corruption continue to weaken enforcement. The seminar highlighted the need for effective implementation of laws, stronger victim protection and empathy from enforcement agencies. Another concern raised was the vulnerability of border regions and conflict-prone areas, where traffickers exploit poverty, lack of awareness and weak monitoring mechanisms. Participants stressed that prevention must focus on strengthening communities through education, awareness, and economic security. Social media was also recognised as a powerful tool for spreading awareness, provided it is used responsibly and strategically. The seminar drew attention to the fact that trafficking thrives on organised networks and weak enforcement, but the fight against it too is increasingly organised. Anti-Human Trafficking Units, law enforcement agencies, civil society groups and international organisations are working together, though challenges remain in dismantling deep-rooted trafficking networks. Human trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir carries serious implications because of the UT’s geographical, social and economic vulnerabilities. Its borders, migration patterns and history of conflict create conditions that traffickers exploit. Young people and women from economically weaker backgrounds are at particular risk of being lured through false promises of jobs, marriages or education. Once trapped, victims can be pushed into forced labour, sexual exploitation or even used in networks connected with drugs and arms. This not only destroys individual lives but also erodes the sense of security within communities. Another implication is the way trafficking intersects with larger organised crime in the region. Traffickers often use the same routes and channels as those smuggling drugs and arms, which amplifies the security challenge for the state. For Jammu and Kashmir, tackling trafficking is therefore not only a matter of protecting victims but also of addressing broader security and governance concerns. Empowering communities through awareness, ensuring better rehabilitation for survivors and strengthening the implementation of anti-trafficking laws remain crucial to countering the issue.