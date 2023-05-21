Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan wished Jr NTR on his 40 th birthday on Saturday. In his birthday wish, the actor wrote that he is waiting for him on the ‘yuddhabhumi’ (battlefield), a statement which has fuelled ‘War 2’ speculation.

Although he didn’t mention ‘War 2’ in his tweet, Hrithik dropped several hints about the film.

The ‘Vikram Vedha’ actor wrote: “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi, my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…..until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu mitrama!”

As soon as the post was uploaded, the duo fans chimed in the comment section.

A tweet reads, “You literally made it sooo sooo spcl to us(fans) with your wishes Greek God…”

A fan wrote, “Thank you hero. Waiting for you both.”

Another user commented, “Sir ji Thanks seeing both favourite hero’s from respective industries in single screen will be the best thing a fan can expect in his life. which you both are making it happen.”

It has been reported that the duo is expected to start shooting for the film in November 2023.The film is reportedly to be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

According to News18 report, a source close to the production house informed that, “NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

Directed by Siddarth Anand, ‘War’ featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Talking about YRF Spy Universe, it boasts of the presence of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema as super-spies. It has Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, Salman Khan as Tiger, Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, Deepika Padukone as Rubai, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and John Abraham as Jim.