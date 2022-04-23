Mumbai : Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media account to shower praises on web-series Rocket Boys. The audiences have loved the series based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The series is directed by Abhay Pannu and produced by Emmay Entertainment and Roy Hrithik Roshan revealed that he watched the series on loop, on a repeat mode and has loved every performance in the show. The actor highly praised the cast, the direction and the execution.

In his Instagram story, he wrote, “Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it’s made in India by one of us.”

In another story, he wrote, “@pannuabhay you are shockingly brilliant as a director, writer and leader. @jimsarbhforreal – what a powerhouse performer you are! @ishwaksingh – unaffected, real and so honest my friend. @sabazad – you are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me. @reginaacassandraa – brilliant! Every single cast n crew member deserves an ovation.” He also added, “Where is season 2?”

