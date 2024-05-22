‘HPC skills’: Workshop on empowering academic community starts at KU

SRINAGAR: To empower the academic community with cutting-edge High Performance Computing (HPC) skills, essential for advancing research and innovation in numerous fields, the Department of Physics, University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, inaugurated a three-day workshop here.

On the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, highlighted the importance of leveraging existing expertise to maximise the use of the newly acquired HPC facility by the Department of Physics.

IUCAA Coordinator, Prof Sanjit Mitra, spoke about the significance of HPC across diverse sectors while presenting a detailed agenda for the three-day workshop and highlighting the practical and theoretical sessions planned to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, acknowledged IUCAA’s pivotal role in providing facilities and continuous support to KU’s research students while outlining the university’s progress in various domains. Workshop Coordinator, Prof Manzoor Malik, emphasised the significance of training students, research scholars and faculty in HPC systems.

Head, Department of Physics, Prof Gowher Bashir, in his welcome address, outlined the department’s achievements and extended his best wishes to all the participants for a productive and enriching experience. Research scholar at the Department of Physics, Sharmeen Shabir, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session while as, former Head, Department of Physics, Prof Baharat Ahmad Want, proposed the formal vote of thanks.