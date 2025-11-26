How youth are finding catharsis in gyms

SRINAGAR: Asif Abdullah, 23, was left bedridden for six months due to a chronic health condition. Unable to move around, he slipped into depression. Come winter, his anxiety disorders accentuated. It was during doom scrolling that he stumbled upon a gym that promised to overcome the winter gloom of people like him.

Leaving behind the fear factor, he joined a local gym to give life another chance. As they say, rest is history. Not only has he overcome depression, but he has shed extra kilos to become physically fit. “I was suffering from chronic back issues and was bedridden for six months. The spontaneous health issues led to depression and anxiety. It was on the suggestion of a fitness guru, whom I contacted through Instagram, that I hit the gym. My back issues have resolved so has my mental health has improved,” Asif told The Kashmir Monitor.

Adil Mir, a gym owner, said that the majority of the youth are coming to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder during the winter. “Usually in the summer gym is abuzz with activities. But now, winters too have come alive,“ he said.

In fact, fitness enthusiasts are taking up a 90-day online challenge to prioritise health, fitness, and overcome winter gloom.

`Winter Arc Challenge’ is gaining traction on the internet with people joining to stay fit and chisel their bodies in sub-zero temperatures.

Winter has traditionally been a time associated with reduced outdoor activity and sluggish routines. Subzero temperatures and power shutdowns are creating a gloomy atmosphere. But this season, gyms across Srinagar are witnessing a surprising surge in attendance.

“People want to spend more time in gyms. Cold, overcast sky and power shutdowns are adding to lethargy and depression. Youth find catharsis in gyms to overcome winter gloom,” said a fitness enthusiast.

Mudassir Rouf, a Baramulla-based fitness enthusiast, said he would usually slow down or even pause his workouts during harsh winters. That changed last year when he took up the challenge for the first time.

“Last year I took up this challenge, and it genuinely improved my health and physique. This year, I am joined by more than a dozen others from my gym who are taking up the Winter Arc Challenge,” Rouf said. “Winter shouldn’t be all about lethargy. It is the best time to build your physique and good health. We have enough time and less to do — it makes sense to invest some of it in fitness.”

Gym owners in the region say they are witnessing a clear behavioural shift. Baramulla-based fitness trainer and gym proprietor Syed Abu Bakar said attendance during winter has gone up significantly.

“Unlike previous years, we are getting a very good turnout this winter,” Abu Bakar said. “People are motivated by the Winter Arc Challenge and want to stay consistent despite the cold. It’s encouraging to see this change in mindset.”

Support this challenge, doctors say proper exercises and a good diet can bring good changes in the body during winter. “We have seen our youth cycling during winters now, and continuity of sports activities during winter. The same is the case with the gym, which should continue during winters as exercises and weight lifting help to bring good changes in health and physique,” said Dr Arsalan Ahmad, a physician.