How Vaishno Devi Shrine Board uses drones to plant seeds in Trikuta Hills

Jammu, July 18: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has leveraged drone technology for seed dispersal to preserve the cave shrine’s natural grandeur and planted over 17 lakh saplings under the annual green plan in Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Shrine Board took this step towards environmental conservation, with several organizations joining hands to promote eco-protection and sustainable practices in the local community, they said.

“The Board has leveraged drone technology for seed dispersal to preserve the shrine’s natural grandeur and has planted over 1.7 million (17 lakh) saplings under the annual green plan,” said SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg.

This initiative exemplifies a successful institutional partnership and community engagement in environmental conservation, he added.

The Shrine Board and the Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu, have joined hands to foster eco-protection and sustainable practices in the local community.

“The collaboration with the CGPWA has amplified awareness of eco-protection and promotes sustainable practices in the local community, leveraging their extensive network and outreach capabilities,” said Garg.

With the onset of the monsoon season this year, the two organizations have once again come together to offer various plant species to the public through the ”Vaishnavi Vatika” plant sale counter at Vaishnavi Dham in Jammu.

The plant sale counter offers a diverse selection of around 28 indigenous plant species, meticulously nurtured and cultivated in the Board’s high-tech nursery situated in Kunia village, Panthal, near Katra.

“These native plant species, well-suited to the local climate and ecosystem, are available for purchase, enabling individuals to contribute to environmental conservation and sustainability efforts,” said Garg.

The chief executive officer highlighted the Board’s pioneering eco-friendly initiatives, including greening efforts, waste and water management, and solar power generation, under the lieutenant governor’s chairmanship.