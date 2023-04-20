While the first housing units are being built and the authorities are counting down the days until the first village houses are delivered to their owners, earthquake survivors in the provinces that were shaken by the early February pair of tremors are preparing to celebrate one of the two most important holidays for the Muslim world, Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, in a modest atmosphere this year.

Sheltering in some of the dozens of thousands of containers and tents established after the disaster, where they received additional support through organized sahur and iftar meals during Ramadan, many survivors, including the elderly, are still coping with the effects of destruction.

At the same time, according to local media reports, several organizations, firms and the National Ministry of Education (MEB) bring a spark of festivity and joy as they deliver Bayram gifts to the children in the region.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports, approximately 25,000 citizens are sheltering in containers located at 18 points throughout Malatya, one of the provinces highly affected by the quake. Ibrahim Keser, an 83-year-old, is one of the survivors hosted in the containers set up by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Battalgazi district.

Speaking to AA, Keser noted that his house collapsed during the quake and that he is staying in the container with his wife and daughter.

Noting that one of his other two children lives in Istanbul and the other in Malatya, Keser, who has six grandchildren, said his relatives dispersed after the earthquakes. “Each of us is in different places. And now we are here; we don’t have anywhere to go. Still, if relatives come for a visit during Ramadan Bayram, our doors are open,” Keser said.

Reminiscing on past Bayrams, Keser noted that he always hosted his children and grandchildren at his house, stressing that he awaits and misses them.

“If there’ll be a chance they (children and grandchildren) will come for the Eid celebration in this container city. We will offer them various treats and host them as well as we can,” he said.

Another survivor, 72-year-old Alaaddin Bülbül, lamented and remembered Bayrams when his wife used to prepare traditional sweets such as baklava and sütlaç, noting that while three of their children are in Malatya, the other three are in Izmir, Istanbul and Ankara. Although his grandchildren used to enjoy tasty meals prepared by their grandma, Bülbül said they would most likely be the ones who would bring treats this holiday.

Gifts for children

In a written statement, Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer noted that education centers affiliated with the General Directorate of Lifelong Learning joined forces to provide festive joy for the children staying in the container cities. “Eid gifts, designed and produced entirely in public education centers and institutes, reached 12,000 children,” he said.

Similarly, per the AA report Wednesday, the Turkish aid and humanitarian body Red Crescent (Kızılay) aims to deliver clothing for children in quake-stricken provinces. In the statement made by the Red Crescent, it was noted the gift certificates would be given to those in need through the 13 provincial branch offices, as they can shop at the relevant stores.

Bazaars revive

Despite the emptiness and visible sadness experienced through the regions and corners of Gaziantep, some local tradesmen noted that as the holidays are approaching, the streets are getting crowded and citizens are in the Eid rush.

Colorful shopping scenes emerged on Gaziler Street, with citizens preparing for the holiday at full speed showing great interest in clothes, sweets, nuts, candy and cologne.

Melih Yıldırım, a shopkeeper in the Bazaar, noted an intense demand from businesses and citizens, highlighting the need for antep pistachio, typically used for the production of Bayram’s No. 1 treat – baklava. “Although times have changed, our traditions continue,” Yıldırım maintained.

“People strive to relax psychologically, to make children happy by shopping and to celebrate the holiday in the best way possible. We also try to make everyone happy during the holiday,” confectioner Yusuf Kurt said.

Similarly, the rush was witnessed at the historic Maraş Bazaar built in the 1500s, with businesses noting that commerce slowly revived after the massive disaster experienced.

“We are trying to increase our products and their varieties. We are here. It will be better if our citizens from other cities come to Kahramanmaraş again,” Ali Pir, one of the sellers in the bazaar, noted.

Ali Us, who was at the market, said: "We experienced the saddest Ramadan and are about to have the saddest Eid in our lifetime. We hope to have healthier holidays. Life goes on."