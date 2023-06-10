UFC 289 marks the highly anticipated return of the Ultimate Fighting Championship to Vancouver after a hiatus since 2019, promising an electrifying event for fight fans.

Initially slated for UFC 288, the co-main event had to be rescheduled due to Oliveira’s unfortunate injury. However, the Brazilian fighter has been showcasing exceptional form recently. His remarkable winning streak, which included capturing and successfully defending the lightweight title, was only halted last year by Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi. Now, Oliveira is set to make his comeback in this event.

His opponent is the resilient American contender, Beneil Dariush, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Nevertheless, Dariush’s perseverance seems to be paying off, and a victory over the esteemed Brazilian would undoubtedly position him as a strong contender for the lightweight championship.

UFC 289 LIVE STREAM START TIMES

UK: Early Prelims – 11pm, Prelims – 1am (Sunday), Main Card – 3am

USA / Canada (EDT): Early Prelims – 6pm, Prelims – 8pm, Main Card – 10pm

Australia: Early Prelims – 9am, Prelims – 11am, Main Card – 1pm (Sunday)

Central Europe: Early Prelims – 12am (Sunday), Prelims – 2am, Main Card – 4am

UFC 289 was initially slated as the third installment in the Nunes vs. Peña trilogy, but unfortunately, Peña suffered a rib injury, altering the main event. Stepping up to the challenge is Irene Aldana, a seasoned fighter with a UFC record of 7-4 and an overall MMA record of 14-6. Aldana’s willingness to step in impresses the reigning champion, who also holds the UFC Women’s Featherweight title, as Nunes states to the press, “She’s definitely a superior fighter compared to Julianna.”

In the co-main event, the highly anticipated matchup between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush is set to take place, albeit delayed. Oliveira experienced a setback when he lost the UFC’s lightweight title last May due to a weight miss against Justin Gaethje, who subsequently submitted him with a rear-naked choke. Following a defeat in a title fight in October for the vacant belt against Islam Makhachev, Oliveira sees this bout as his latest opportunity to regain his position among the top contenders.

How to watch UFC 289 in Canada

ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune in to a much more affordable UFC 289 livestream this weekend as opposed to paying that high PPV price. In the UK, many UFC events are broadcast live on BT Sport and don’t require you to purchase the fight through PPV.

A contract-free subscription to BT Sport costs about $38 per month, and paired with a VPN, will let you livestream this Saturday’s fight at a major discount. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it’s Endgadget’s top pick for the best streaming VPN

UFC 289 Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana live stream preview

In another highly anticipated matchup, Amanda Nunes is set to face Irene Aldana in a headline fight. The Brazilian fighter, Nunes, aims to successfully defend the bantamweight title she reclaimed last summer. Following her first loss in seven years, Nunes demonstrated her resilience in a rematch against Julianna Pena, showcasing her true fighting spirit. In fact, Nunes has emerged victorious against every previous holder of the bantamweight title, solidifying her dominance in the division.

However, Mexican contender Irene Aldana presents a formidable challenge for the champion. With an impressive record of winning four out of her last five matches, Aldana has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with. The stage is set for an explosive encounter that is sure to captivate fight fans. Expect an exhilarating showdown between these two talented fighters.

UFC 289 main card – from 3am BST / 10pm ET

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – women’s bantamweight title bout

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders

UFC 289 prelims – from 1am BST / 8pm ET

David Dvorak vs Stephen Erceg

Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis

Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder

Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng

Diana Belbita vs Maria Oliveira

UFC 289 early prelims – from 11pm BST / 6pm ET

