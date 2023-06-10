The 24 Hours of Le Mans is regarded as one of the most gruelling motorsports competitions ever to be held. Dating back to its inception in 1923, the competition has just got better with each passing day. But since the start of the 21st century, its popularity was gradually diminishing among motorsports fans, with Formula 1 taking centre stage. But the release of the blockbuster movie ‘Ford vs Ferrari’ in 2019 has once again uplifted the spirit of its organizers, with the new generation also keenly involved in its proceedings.

The 24 hours of Le Mans represent one leg of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, with the other events being the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix. The format of this contest is a bit different from the other two. Unlike the fixed distance races where the winner is declared on the basis of minimum time completion, this event is won by the driver whose car covers the greatest distance in 24 hours.

It’s just a matter of a few hours. The 2023 Le Mans is all set to go with each driver trying to be as perfect as it gets to seal the deal. It is not only the test of drivers but also the cars, whoever balances the demands of speed with the cars’ ability to run for 24 hours without mechanical failure, will end up on the podium.

How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 live online?

The Motorsports fans have another exciting event coming their way. And if you are a car lover, you should not be missing this event as it promises to be a thrilling one. The Le Mans fans can watch the 24 hrs of racing on the FIA WEC app. But for that, you have to buy their premium subscription which comes at around $15.

With this app, you can stay up to date with all the standings, circuits, teams, drivers, schedules, calendars, photos, videos, interviews, highlights, race results, and the championship’s social media.

You can also stream the race through the official 24H Le Mans app for Android and iOS. But again, it comes at a cost. Because nothing is free in the modern world.

How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 Live in the US and Canada?

For fans in the US and its neighbouring countries of Canada and Mexico, they can watch the complete coverage of the race on MotorTrend TV which is available on DirecTV Stream, Philo, Hulu, Fubo, Fubo Elite, YouTube TV, and Video as well.

You can also enjoy a 7-day free trial of their respective streaming service and watch the whole event on your mobile phones and laptops.

How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 in Europe?

Local fans in France can watch the whole coverage of the event on the La Chaîne L’Equipe TV channel. For the fans located in the UK, they can hop on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 1 HD.

24 Hours of le Mans 2022 Starting time, Date and Venue:

The race will commence at 4 pm local time (France) on Saturday 10 June at the famous Circuit de la Sarthe Arena in Le Mans, Sarthe, France.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 Schedule

The 24 Hours of Le Mans gets started on Wednesday and finishes on Sunday after the 24-hour race.

Wednesday, June 7

13:00 to 16:00 – Free practice 1

18:00 to 19:00 – Qualifying session

21:00 to 23:00 – Free practice 2

Thursday, June 8

14:00 to 17:00 – Free practice 3

19:00 to 19:30 – Hyperpole

21:00 to 22:00 – Free practice 4

Saturday, June 10

9:30 to 9:45 – Warm up

15:00 pm – The race

Sunday, June 11

15:00 – Finish

WHO WON HYPERPOLE AT THE 24 HOURS OF LE MANS 2023?

There was drama at the Hyperpole at the 24 Hours of Le Mans when one of the Cadillac cars caught fire in the final five minutes of the session. The two Ferrari cars topped the session and you can see the full standings below.