So it’s that day of the week again when we all have to get back to work again. Many call it ‘manic Monday’. After a weekend break, life and work both have to resume. In Kashmir, it’s even tougher because you have to plan your morning not only battling the cold but also frequent power cuts and the freezing bathroom.

The Kashmir Monitor gives you 5 tips on how to kick start your week in the bone-chilling temperatures and help you get over Monday blues!

1. Wake up a little early

We know you have had a great weekend resting or stepping out but Mondays can be a bad hangover. Try getting up 30 mins earlier.

How to make most of a cold Kashmir Monday 5

It could also mean sleeping a little earlier the previous night! The extra 30 minutes can be used to plan your day and suddenly Monday will not seem so overwhelming.

2. Keep ‘To do List’ Light

We usually begin our week planning on Monday. All the work, chores, and tasks are usually kept for Mondays.

Woman Taking Notes In Planner At Lunch.

Well, try something different. Try and keep your Mondays a little lighter. No big tasks, no big bills to be paid on Mondays. Keep Monday your non-planning day, instead why not plan on Saturday or Sunday night. Monday is just for starting the week! Nothing more.

3. Pray a little longer

We are sure all of our readers pray in the morning. Well this Monday why don’t you start praying a little longer. Praying always helps and connects you to God. It is always good to start your week believing that he’s watching over you and of course no harm in asking for a little more in prayers.

4. Eat a good breakfast

Eating a good meal is the best way to start your day. If you want to make your Monday better, try eating something else than your regular nun chai and tchot. Why not have some fruit? Or some juice mixed with warm water. Don’t have an omelette instead try the boiled eggs or vice versa. Eat the exact opposite of what you have for breakfast throughout the week!

5. Don’t watch the News

In the Covid times, Monday can be a little more depressing. If you switch on the news chances are you getting to know about more bad things than good.

You will get to know anyway about what’s going on in Kashmir and the world throughout the day through your phone. Try and watch something funny or informative, it can actually make your Monday a lot better.

If you do something interesting to make your own Mondays better, do let us know, we will try and share the feedback from you.