When the angel of death was dancing in the world, the lesser mortals were turning to Google for “how to heal”.

2021 was dominated by searches for “how to heal” which reached an all-time high.

“This year we reflected on difficult times that continued to test our resolve. We thought about those we lost, asking `how to honor someone. We looked inward, searching for `how to take care of your mental health’ and asking the big questions, like `how to be yourself’ and `what is my purpose?’” Google’s data editor, Simon Rogers said.

People also looked outward, Google searches reveal and thought about rebuilding and strengthening communities. People searched for how to make sustainable choices, how to help Afghan refugees, how to stop Asian hate, and how to support people in need across the world – from communities in India battling the pandemic to communities in Texas facing severe weather.

People also searched for “how to make a comeback.” As people searched for ‘how to be hopeful’, 2021 brought hope adds Google.

This was the year that search interest for “covid vaccine” officially surpassed interest in “covid testing.” Searches soared for “covid vaccine near me” – just as people eagerly asked when they could visit their family or eat in a restaurant again.

Moreover, Google reveals that just like last year, people continued to search for ways to stay connected and entertained at home Squid Game took the top spot this year for searches for TV shows to watch. But as some normalcy returned people also began to navigate a return to life outside the house, wondering how to go about ditching the sweatpants. “How to style…” and “how to style straight leg jeans” were top trending search.