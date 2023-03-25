Srinagar, Mar 25: Mahima, Shireen and Parveen from Hyderabad embark on an all-women sojourn once a year.

Having traveled to many tourist destinations in India and abroad, this spring, they choose Kashmir. Enomred by its breathtaking beauty, they could not resist declaring it as the best place for women travelers.

“Here people are very cooperative. We felt a lot safer in Kashmir than in any other place in India. From a cab driver to a houseboat owner, everyone helped us to make our trip memorable,” Mahima said.

The trio accomplished every part of their adventure bucket list in Kashmir during their weeklong stay. “We enjoyed Gondola ride, and skiing at Afarwat. Kashmir trip was way much more enjoyable than our recent France trip,” she said.

Known for its hospitality and safety, Kashmir is becoming a favorite destination for women and solo travelers.

From serene Gurez to the valley of Pahalgam, these women traveled to the farthest places for a digital detox.

Travel agents in Kashmir receive a huge number of queries from women for girly and solo trips.

Farah Rashid, owner of Welcome Paradise Tour and Travels said there has been an increase in the arrival of women and solo travelers to Kashmir.

“There is a trend going on across the globe about all-women trips and solo sojourns. Kashmir, which is considered safe for tourists, receives a huge number of women travelers. They enjoy their stay and explore farther places without caring for their safety,” she said.

Farah said they make special arrangements for solo and women group travelers coming to the valley. “Apart from the regular discounts, we depute one of our female members for constant assistance to the women and solo travelers. Houseboat operators and hoteliers to take good care of women travelers by devising food menus in accordance to their preferences,” she said.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain one of the safest places for foreign tourists in India

As per NCRB’s report, J&K has registered zero cases of crime against foreigners in J&K during 2021. In the last three years, J&K has registered only two cases of crime against foreign tourists.

This year, the valley is expecting another bumper tourism season. In the first two months of 2023, over 2.5 lakh tourists have already visited Kashmir. With the onset of spring, the numbers are increasing by the day.