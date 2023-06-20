Mandeep Kaur, also known as ‘Daku Haseena,’ was apprehended by the Punjab Police after being recognized while consuming a beverage worth Rs 10.

As per an India Today report, Mandeep Kaur and her husband, Jaswinder Singh, were purportedly the leaders of a group consisting of 12 members who were responsible for a robbery of Rs 8.49 crores in Ludhiana on June 10.

The Punjab Police operation to capture the couple was codenamed ‘Cage the Queen Bee.’ Initially, the police believed that the couple had escaped to Nepal, but they received information that they intended to visit various religious shrines, including Haridwar, Kedarnath, and Hemkunt Sahib, before fleeing the country, according to a PTI report.

Since the Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand attracts large crowds, it would have been exceedingly challenging for the police to identify the couple, especially since they concealed their faces amidst the crowd. To overcome this obstacle, the police arranged for complimentary beverage services for the pilgrims.

The police successfully identified the couple when they unveiled their faces to consume the provided beverages. Various media reports stated that the drink they were consuming was a pack of Fruity, priced at Rs 10.

As per an India Today report on the case, the police patiently waited until the couple had paid their respects at the shrine before apprehending them.

What is labelled as Punjab’s “biggest heist,” involved Rs 8.49 crore stolen from CMS Info Systems Ltd, a cash management firm, based in Ludhiana.

The gang was reportedly led by Mandeep Kaur, alias Mona, her husband and cousin. Manjinder Singh Mani was also considered one of the masterminds as Mani was employed with CMS Info Systems Ltd for four years and played a major role in the heist. Mani has also been arrested.

Police Commissioner Sidhu blamed the company for negligence in the safety of the cash.