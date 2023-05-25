The intense contest for qualifying for the next season’s top-tier European Leagues through the Premier League is only a few weeks shy of coming to a close. Europa League, Champions League, and Europa Conference League positions are available for any qualifying team. Every Premier League club has an equal chance of getting into these European leagues. However, the spots are only reserved for the teams that performed incredibly well. In this article, we will explore how Premier League football clubs can qualify for the various European competition spots.

The Basics Regarding Qualifications

Champions League

The teams that take up the first four positions at the end of the season will enter the Champions League group stage. Based on the current results, the already qualified teams include Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United.

Europa League

The club that secures the fifth position in the Premier League will get one of the two Europa League spots, and the FA Cup winners will take the other position. Since Manchester United and Manchester City are competing in the FA Cup final and have already qualified for the Champions League, the team that will take the sixth position will earn second place in the Europa League.

Teams that also win at the Europa Conference League Final will get a ticket to the Europa League. West Ham is the only Premier League team competing in this season's contest after winning over AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals. The finals at Prague between West Ham and ACF Fiorentina will determine the outcome. If The Hammers win, then the teams en route to the Europa League include Liverpool, Brighton, and West Ham.

Europa Conference League

The Europa Conference League position is always given to teams that win the Carabao Cup. However, in the instance that the Carabao winners have already qualified for the Europa League or Champions League, the position will be granted to the next highly-placed club. Manchester United took this season’s Carabao Cup and currently features in the Premier League’s top five teams. Therefore, it is more likely that the Europa Conference League’s place will be deferred to the league table. If that happens, the Premier League’s seventh-placed club will join the Europa Conference League.

Can 8 Premier League Teams Qualify for European Competitions?

Eight Premier League teams will feature in the European competitions if West Ham beats ACF Fiorentina to win the Europa Conference League. Traditionally, only seven teams can get to Europe using domestic results, such as winning Carabao or FA Cup and the Premier League’s final positions.

However, if West Ham wins the Europa Conference League and doesn’t get a position in the Premier League for European placement, its management can claim to join the competition at the group stage. If this happens, then eight Premier League teams will qualify for European competitions.

Final Thoughts

Although the Premier League season is reaching its end, it has brought great entertainment. The action continues as these teams endeavor to finish well in order to secure placement for European competitions. This season, 8 Premier League teams might make it to Europe.