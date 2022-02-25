Horse racing has long been one of the most popular sports all over the planet, but what is its past and present in India?

Like many other countries, this is one of the oldest and most respected sports in the country, with a proud history.

The Background

We can trace horse racing in India back to the late 18th century, when it was one of the new sports brought over by the British. The very first races took place in 1777 at the Madras Race Club in the city of the same name, which is now Chennai.

This was a sport for the very wealthy, and families such as the Aga Khan’s placed themselves among the leading names in horse breeding at a global level. Horse racing and breeding remain big industries in India and the sport has many keen followers.

The Present Situation

There are nine major race tracks spread across India. One of the interesting aspects of the sport here is that a lot of importance is placed on breeding, with only Indian-bred horses allowed to compete in the races.

Among the key locations across India are the Bangalore Turf Club, the Hyderabad Turf Club, the Royal Calcutta Turf Club, and the Mysore Race Club. The Guindy Race Course in Chennai is located on the site of that original racetrack that was created in 1777, and still continues offering races to this day.

The Races

Each of the racetracks holds its own events, based on the classic British races such as the Derby, the 1,000 Guineas, the Oaks, and so on. The biggest horse race in the country is the Indian Derby, which is run at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai every February. This race is over 2,400 meters and has a history going back to 1780. Zuccarelli won the 2022 version, ridden by jockey P. Trevor.

The Indian 1,000 Guineas and the Indian 2,000 Guineas are both also held in Mumbai, with both taking place in December each year. Pune is the site of another major Indian race, with the Indian St. Leger now carried out here again after a spell in Mumbai.

Just like the American Triple Crown and in several other countries, in India there is also a Triple Crown of the biggest thoroughbred races. The Indian 2,000 Guineas. The Indian and the Indian St. Leger make up this prize, with only ten horses in history managing to win all three races, starting with Common in the 1950s and with Smart Chieftain at the end of the 20th century being the last to achieve it.

The Most Famous Horses

There have been some incredibly famous horses in India. Elusive Pimpernel may be the most fondly-remembered of all, with 22 wins out of 23 starts. This horse was trained by the recently deceased Rashid Byramji, who is regarded as the greatest Indian horse trainer of all time thanks to his ten Indian Derby wins and 12 Indian Invitation Cup triumphs.

The other horse often mentioned as being the best to ever race in India is Squanderer. Also trained by the legendary Byramji, this horse won 18 out of 18 starts.

How Fans Can Enjoy the Sport

With big horse races held in different parts of the country, fans of this sport can find the perfect way to enjoy a day out at the races.

The historic Guindy Race Course is arguably the most interesting for visitors, and it hosts numerous races during the winter season. For foreigners, it’s similar to Tampa Bay Downs in Florida (learn more about Tampa Bay Downs race track here).



It’s worth remembering that the legality of gambling on horse racing is determined on a regional basis in India. The introduction of online sports betting has made it far easier for people to place their wagers, but anyone looking to place bets in India should check which sites they can use before proceeding