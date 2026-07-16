How phones and constant scrolling are changing the way young people think

Baasim Fayaz Khan

A few years ago, sitting with a book for an hour felt completely normal. Now, ten minutes without checking my phone feels like a challenge. One notification turns into opening Instagram, then reels, then replies, and somehow an entire hour is gone. I am not saying this to be dramatic. This is just what my afternoons look like, and I think a lot of students here would say the same.

The research is hard to ignore. Dr. Gloria Mark, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, has spent over two decades studying how people focus. In 2004, the average person could concentrate on a task for about two and a half minutes. By 2012, it had dropped to 75 seconds. Today, her research puts it at around 47 seconds. She also found that once your focus is broken, it can take up to 25 minutes to fully get it back.

Think about what that actually means. If your phone buzzes four times while you are studying, you may have lost nearly two hours of real concentration, not because you gave up, but because each interruption carries a recovery cost the brain has to pay. You are sitting at the desk, the book is open, but mentally you are nowhere near it.

I am seventeen and currently preparing for my board exams. I also work as Chief Operating Officer at an education consultancy. Some mornings I check my phone before I even finish breakfast. I am not proud of it, but pretending otherwise would be dishonest, and honesty is where this conversation has to start.

Studies suggest the average person checks their phone around 96 times a day, roughly once every ten minutes. Teenagers often check even more. An IDC Research study found that 81 percent of people reach for their phone within ten minutes of waking up. Before breakfast, before conversation, before the brain has even fully woken up, millions of people are already handing their attention over to an algorithm.

Researchers call this “cognitive switching cost.” Every time the brain jumps between tasks, from textbook to phone to conversation to phone again, it does not simply pick up where it left off. It has to disengage, reorient, and rebuild. In a world where we are constantly bouncing between apps, messages, and videos, this invisible cost quietly destroys the kind of deep, sustained thinking that actually matters.

Here is what a typical study session looks like for me. I sit down, book open, pen ready. I read one paragraph. My phone buzzes. It is never anything urgent, usually just an app notification. But one second becomes five minutes, five becomes twenty, and when I return to the page, I have forgotten where I was. I have to start over. This happens multiple times a day.

Last winter, there was a power cut in my area that lasted three hours. No Wi-Fi, no mobile data, nothing. I sat near the bukhari with a notebook and started writing down ideas I had been putting off for weeks. In those three hours, I finished more meaningful work than I had in days. My mind felt clearer in a way I had almost forgotten was possible. When the electricity came back, I did not even want to pick up my phone.

That evening made something obvious to me. Underneath all the noise, there is still a version of us that can think deeply and focus properly. Distraction does not destroy that version; it just buries it under scrolling and notifications. The tragedy is that most people never sit in silence long enough to find it again.

Kashmir has always known difficulty. Our elders learned patience through circumstances none of us would choose. Our generation faces something different, not scarcity but overload. Too much information, too many voices, constant stimulation. Nobody really prepared young people for this, and most of us are figuring it out as we go.

In Kashmir, distraction feels even more dangerous because students here already grow up under pressure. Between academics, uncertainty about careers, competition, and social expectations, many young people are mentally exhausted before they even sit down to study. Instead of getting real breaks, we escape into scrolling. Hours disappear online because it feels easier than dealing with stress directly. The problem is that the stress stays, but the time and focus do not come back.

A lot of students confuse being busy with being productive. Hours disappear between apps and content, yet very little real work gets done. The mind stays active but never actually focused. Over time, this kind of fragmentation affects memory, weakens discipline, and leaves people exhausted without really understanding why they feel so drained by the end of the day.

Distraction is not a personal failure. It is an environmental problem. You cannot blame yourself for getting wet when someone keeps pouring water on you; the important thing is building some shelter. For me, that means keeping my phone in another room while I study, writing down my priorities before I open social media, and accepting that slipping up does not mean giving up.

Attention is the foundation of everything else. Every grade, every skill, every goal depends on where that attention is placed. Right now, too many of us are giving our minds away one scroll at a time to systems that profit from keeping us distracted.

Right now, studies suggest the average human attention span lasts only around 47 seconds. We may not control the world around us, but we still control what we give our attention to.

(Baasim Fayaz Khan is COO at Proteios Education. He can be reached at baasimfayazkhan@gmail.com)