Srinagar: Local charities have embarked on a mission to provide free wholesome food to those who are unable to prepare sehri and iftari during the holy month of Ramzan.

As Ramzan begins, many underprivileged families in the valley will likely struggle to access food for Iftaar, the daily breaking of the fast, and sehri, a meal taken before sunrise during the holy month. Thankfully, there are local nonprofit organizations across the valley working to make sure that struggling families and those in distress are nourished and safe during this time.

Aab-e-Rawan, an NGO based in the Hawal locality of Srinagar is offering food packets to the attendants and kin of the patients at the premier tertiary care Hospital, SMHS, and Government Superspeciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh.

“This Ramzan, we have collaborated with Chef Yaseen, Faculty Indian Institute of Hotel Management and Manzoor sahib (local chef) on board to help us continue our free sehri and iftari,” Muneeb Masoodi, one of the co-founders of Aab-e-Rawan told The Kashmir Monitor.

Masoodi said with their expertise, they are preparing wholesome food packets which include a healthy mix of fiber and protein for the fasting people. “Our volunteers wake up at 1:30 am at night. They go into the wards and gather information on the number of people requiring Sehri and Iftaar. And accordingly, we prepare the food. We have distributed around 250 packets on the first day of Ramzan and will continue to do our best,” he said.

He added, we are also distributing survival kits among single mothers this month. “We have identified around 500 mothers who single-handedly raise their kids and families. To offer them respite, we are providing them free kits which include daily essentials and medicines,” Masoodi said.

Director SRO Kashmir, Mohammad Afaaq Sayeed said the volunteers at the NGO have opened up an Iftaar stall near the Children’s Hospital, Bemina. “Our volunteers have distributed around 600 free food packets on the first day. We received a very good response and are planning to include free meals for Sehri as well,” he said.

Sayeed added that the NGO’s commitment to community service continues unfazed. “We have also registered around 500-700 underprivileged families with us and will provide them with a food kit consisting of all main daily essentials and food items for this month.”