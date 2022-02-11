The advancement of technology has made it a lot easier for industries like music streaming, social media, online dating, online shopping and online gaming to flourish. Out of these, online gaming is one that is growing at a tremendous rate and is emerging as one of the most engaging forms of entertainment. Specifically the online versions of traditional games like rummy, pool, carrom and ludo have won the hearts of a huge number of people in a short span of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rummy game has been at the forefront of the online card gaming space. While rummy was already a popular game, the availability of its online version has taken the industry by storm. One question that most new players have is: What is the best platform to play Indian rummy games online as there are numerous choices available? Though there are a number of online rummy providers, Junglee Rummy is one platform that has gained a strong foothold in the Indian entertainment industry. It has a user base of more than 30 million registered gamers and is giving a strong boost to the gaming ecosystem in the Indian economy.

Let’s take a look at the various ways in which Junglee Rummy is transforming the online card gaming scenario in India.

Rummy on the go

Gone are the days when you had to arrange for a physical card deck to play the rummy game with friends. While it may be manageable if there are only two of you playing the game, what would you do if there are more than two players willing to play along? You wouldn’t be able to arrange for that many card decks, would you?

ADVERTISEMENT

Junglee Rummy has given people a platform where they can play the game and get the same feeling that they would get if they played with physical cards. The game is available on both Android and iOS devices, with access and navigation so easy that players absolutely enjoy the smooth interface. You can play the game on your smartphone anytime anywhere.

Real players in a virtual world

Junglee Rummy gives players an opportunity to play with real players from across the country. So now you no longer have to limit yourself only to friends and family. There is a huge talent pool waiting for rummy lovers to compete and play with. No bots are allowed on Junglee Rummy — only human players play on the platform.

Best technology and latest features

It’s universally known that technology lies at the heart of the success of any gaming platform. Junglee Rummy has modernized the online card gaming industry by producing the most loved card game in an avant-garde form. It has an interface that is smooth, hassle-free and simple to navigate.

Regular customer surveys are also conducted by the brand to take player preferences into account and deliver the best and the most authentic experience. The app provides regular updates with the latest features. The availability of various rummy versions and formats is also among the reasons why Junglee Rummy is the leading player in the gaming space.

Unmatched safety and security

The secure payment gateways on the platform for both Android and iPhone have made Junglee an ideal gaming platform for users. It lays special emphasis on making sure that players get a safe environment to play the rummy game in. The platform is fully SSL-secured and all sensitive information is encrypted end to end to ensure user safety. Moreover, its PCI DSS compliance has made it stand out from its competitors.

Responsible gaming

Junglee Rummy has a policy that only players above the age of 18 can play the game on its platform. To ensure this, it has a KYC system in place that helps keep track of players using the platform.

The platform also keeps an eye on the amount of time players are spending on the platform. Anyone seen to be spending excessive amounts of time is sent a push notification with an intent to make them realize that they need to take a break.

Additionally, Junglee Rummy has set a predefined deposit limit. This is done to control players from spending impulsively and beyond their means. Players can also use the self-exclusion feature of the platform, which disables cash gaming for a defined period of time.

Fairplay and unbiased gaming environment

The integration of the Random Number Generator (RNG) and artificial intelligence into Junglee Rummy ensures absolutely random card distribution and random seating arrangement, preventing any kind of manipulation or fraud. Every player gets a fair chance to win at the game without having to worry about any sort of biased distribution.

Exciting cash prizes and rewards

Another incentive to play rummy online on Junglee Rummy is its fantastic offers and rewards. There is always motivation to win big here, from cash prizes and daily bonuses to special offers and rewards. There is also a massive welcome bonus that players get on making their first deposit on the app. Referral bonuses are also a great attraction for users to flock to the platform.

Conclusion

It’s been centuries since real-world games have been entertaining us, but times have changed and so has technology. Today online gaming platforms are doing a fabulous job at making games a source of productive entertainment. The cash prizes and rewards for winning rummy games are exciting enough to keep players hooked for hours at a stretch. If you are looking to win big cash prizes, enjoy exclusive offers and bonuses, the Junglee Rummy app is a great platform for you to play on.