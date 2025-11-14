How J&K police unearthed interstate JeM terror web

SRINAGAR: What began as an investigation into a few threatening posters pasted in Srinagar’s Nowgam area last month has led the Jammu and Kashmir Police to uncover a sophisticated, interstate terror network linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The probe, which started after the appearance of inflammatory posters in Bunpora, Nowgam, has exposed what investigators describe as a “white-collar” terror ecosystem — a network of radicalised professionals and students allegedly coordinating with handlers across the border.

On the morning of October 19, residents of Bunpora woke up to find walls plastered with posters carrying the Jaish-e-Mohammad insignia and threats against police and security personnel.

The posters triggered immediate concern among local authorities, and FIR No. 162/2025 was registered at the Nowgam Police Station under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act.

CCTV footage collected from the area showed two men pasting the posters during the night. The duo was traced and detained, leading to the first breakthrough in the case.

Police have arrested seven accused so far. They have been identified as Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil of Nowgam, Srinagar; Yasir-ul-Ashraf of Nowgam, Srinagar; Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid of Nowgam;, Molvi Irfan Ahmad of Shopian. Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, alias Mutlasha of Wakura Ganderbal; Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, alias Musaib of Koil, Pulwama, and Dr. Adeel of Wanpora, Kulgam.

During questioning, the arrested individuals disclosed that the posters had been handed to them by Irfan Ahmed Wagey, an Imam who was leading prayers at a local mosque. Wagey, a resident of Shopian, was taken into custody, and his statements pointed to the existence of a larger network operating beyond the Union Territory.

Police sources said Wagey had been receiving “directions and material” from contacts based outside Jammu and Kashmir. Digital analysis of his communication provided the first lead towards a trail extending to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Further investigation led to the identification of Dr. Muzamil Ahmad Ganai, a medical professional from Kashmir working in Faridabad, as a key link in the chain. A subsequent search at his residence resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of explosives, electronic components, and communication devices.

Another doctor, Dr. Adeel, working at a private hospital in Saharanpur (U.P.), also emerged as a person of interest. Meanwhile, a third doctor, Dr. Umar, has reportedly gone missing and is suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case currently being probed by central agencies.

In a related operation, police recovered an AK-47 rifle from a Government Medical College hostel in Anantnag, strengthening the belief that the module had both logistical and operational reach across multiple states.

Police said the group has been using encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement, and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition, and material for preparing IEDs.

“The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalized professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries,” a police spokesman said.

Police have so far recovered one Chinese star pistol, one Beretta pistol, one AK 56 rifle, one AK Krinkov rifle, 2900 KG of IED making material, including explosives, chemicals, reagents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote control, timers, and metal sheets, etc.