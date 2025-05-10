How is Josh? LG in Uri

SRINAGAR, MAY 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said soldiers have just one dream to destroy the enemy and its capability to attack Bharat.

“Soldiers have just one dream and one resolve– destroy the enemy and its capability to attack Bharat and to safeguard our citizens and Bharat’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor was interacting with soldiers in Baramulla and Uri sectors: “How is the Josh?” His question met with an energetic “High, Saheb!” from the troops, echoing the mood of soldiers’ readiness to destroy the enemy.

“I am seeing determination in your eyes, and I want to tell the people across the country that they are in safe hands. The entire nation is drawing inspiration from your valour. May Prabhu Shri Ram give you the strength to decimate the enemy,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has vowed to neutralize terrorists, and my message is clear–if you inflict injury on any Indian citizen, we will hunt you down.

“I want to tell the people of the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir that peace is the foundation of prosperity and our men in uniform will ensure that Jammu Kashmir and Bharat are peaceful and prosperous,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the nation has always been proud of the armed forces and whenever country faced any crisis, our soldiers have boosted the pride of Mother India by making the supreme sacrifice.

“Your history is full of valour and courage. India always advocated for peace. After the brutal massacre of our citizens at Pahalgam, the main objective was to destroy the terrorist hideouts. “Operation Sindoor” avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by destroying terror factories inside Pakistan. But, the enemy is targeting our military establishment and our citizens. We are giving them a befitting reply,” the Lieutenant Governor told the soldiers.

The Lieutenant Governor said that due to courage and determination of our soldiers, Jammu Kashmir and the country sleeps peacefully.

“If someone tries to disturb our peace again and again, then they will be taught such a lesson that their next 10 generations will remember it. The entire 140 crore Indians are standing strong with our soldiers. I pray to God to give you strength so that you can once again write the saga of India’s bravery,” the Lieutenant Governor said.