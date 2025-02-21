Srinagar, Feb 20: The breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, known for their pristine snow-capped peaks, are facing an environmental crisis due to rising pollution caused by trekkers.

As adventure tourism gains popularity, the increasing footfall in Kashmir’s fragile ecosystems is contributing to pollution, which experts say is affecting snow accumulation patterns.

Popular trekking routes like Tarsar Marsar, Kolahoi Glacier, and the Great Lakes Trail attract hundreds of adventure seekers every year. However, the unchecked rise in foot traffic is leaving behind a trail of plastic waste, carbon emissions from camping equipment, and soil degradation, all of which impact the local climate.

Trekking groups often carry non-biodegradable materials such as plastic bottles, food wrappers, and disposable utensils. Despite efforts to promote eco-friendly tourism, a significant portion of waste is left behind, leading to environmental degradation.

Environmental scientists warn that pollution, particularly black carbon from bonfires and vehicular emissions used for transporting trekkers, is accelerating glacier melting. Black carbon particles settle on the snow, reducing its reflectivity (albedo effect) and causing faster absorption of heat. This results in the early melting of snow and reduced seasonal accumulation, affecting the region’s water supply and ecological balance.

“Even minor levels of soot and pollution can have long-term effects on Kashmir’s glaciers and snowfields.

If this trend continues, we may see drastic changes in snowfall patterns,” says Sartaj Ahmed, an environment scientist.

Local communities and environmental groups have expressed concerns over the irresponsible behavior of some trekkers. While tourism is a vital source of livelihood for many in Kashmir, uncontrolled trekking without environmental responsibility could threaten the very landscapes that attract visitors.

“We have seen plastic waste at high-altitude lakes and even near glaciers. Trekkers need to follow a strict leave-no-trace policy,” said Ghulam Muhammad, a trek operator in Pahalgam.

Experts suggest that stricter regulations, eco-tourism policies, and responsible trekking practices can help mitigate the issue. Steps like limiting the number of trekkers in sensitive areas, enforcing ‘carry back your waste’ rules, and promoting biodegradable alternatives can help preserve Kashmir’s fragile mountain ecosystem.

With climate change already impacting the region’s weather patterns, unchecked pollution from trekking activities could further disrupt snowfall cycles, ultimately affecting agriculture, hydroelectric projects, and water availability in the valley. (With KNS inputs)