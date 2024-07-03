Kashmir

How drug cartels are pushing synthetic heroin into Kashmir

Firdous Hassan
Firdous Hassan
psihoaktivne supstance

Srinagar, July 3: During a routine checkup of drug abuser Farooq (name changed), doctors at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) noticed chronic scarred veins.

Doctors have been treating Farooq for many months for drug addiction. However, it was for the first time they noticed something very serious.

Screenshot 2024 07 03 182554

On investigation, doctors came to know that Farooq had been using adulterated or synthetic heroin (pharmaceutical opioids) for the last few years, which had caused damage to the patient’s veins.

Farooq too is not convinced about the purity of the drug he has been consuming. He referred to the adulterated heroin as `Gand’e maal’.

Farooq is not an isolated case. Doctors have come across many such cases in the last two years.

Dr Yasir Rather, Professor in the Department of Psychiatry, IMHANS, GMC Srinagar told The Kashmir Monitor that the majority of the drug abusers are consuming adulterated heroin, which causes scarred veins among the abusers.

Adulterated or synthetic heroin, he explained, is a mixture of opium and opioid analgesics such as Tramadol.

“It is a mixture of pharmaceutical opioids. We have been noticing that heroin abusers have shifted to synthetic heroin. It is more dangerous than pure heroin,” Rather said.

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 03 at 18.23.36 83994a52

He said its prolonged consumption can lead to the collapsing of veins, heart attack, and other fatal health complications. “It is lethal and increases the chances of heart attack. This mixture doesn’t get dissolved in blood and accumulates in veins,” Dr Rather said.

While Rather said that the consumption of heroin has declined in Kashmir now, he said the majority of adulterated heroin abusers are coming from the Jammu region.

The reason behind the abuse of adulterated heroin is being explained by an official source who said the police action against drug abuse had led to the shortage in the availability of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir.

 “There are two reasons behind the increase in the abuse of adulterated heroin. First Afghanistan government has banned the cultivation of poppy, which has caused the dearth in smuggling of heroin and its availability in the market. Second, our local government and police have acted tough against the drug peddlers by attaching their properties,” he said.

A source said the dearth of heroin has prompted drug abusers to switch over to synthetic drugs or opioids.

Share This Article
Avatar of Firdous Hassan
By Firdous Hassan
Follow:
Self-help believer, a gadget lover and nature's admirer. Presently Senior reporter at The Kashmir Monitor with an experience of nine years in reporting business, crime, defense, politics and environment.Have also contributed to reputed media organizations including First Post, India Spend, Forbes India
Previous Article India economy GDP opposition Under PM Modi’s Leadership, Poverty in India Declines Sharply to 8.5% in 10 Years
Next Article WhatsApp Image 2024 07 03 at 18.32.28 7048b73c SMC conducts massive anti-encroachment drive
Leave a comment