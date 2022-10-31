Border Road Organisation (BRO) has used shredded plastic in resurfacing 4.5 km on Phuentsholing-Thimphu Road under Project Dantak in Bhutan.

ADVERTISEMENT

BRO has used the technology in It has been used in the resurfacing of the 5.22 km Hnahthial-Sangau-Saiha Road under Project Pushpak in Mizoram and the two km resurfacing of Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road under Project Arunank in Arunachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014 to bring about behavioral change in the people regarding cleanliness.

Later, a Special Campaign on disposal of Pending References and Cleanliness was launched in 2021, across Government departments and ministries.

The prime objective of the campaign is to ensure the disposal of pending matters in government offices and ministries and, further include strengthening internal monitoring mechanisms, training officers in record management, and digitization of the physical records for improved record management.